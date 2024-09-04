Ashiana Housing sells properties worth Rs 403.49 cr in Gurugram project

Realty firm Ashiana Housing has sold 168 apartments for Rs 403.49 crore in its residential project in Gurugram on strong consumer demand. In a statement on Wednesday, Ashiana Housing Ltd said that the company has sold 168 apartments in the fourth phase of its kid-centric project 'Ashiana Amarah'. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "On Day-1, 168 out of a total of 280 units in Phase 4 have been booked, representing a remarkable sale value of Rs 403.49 crore. The total saleable area for Phase 4 covers 4.95 lakh square feet, featuring premium 3 BHK units," it added.

The total project is spread over 22 acres.

"The successful booking of 168 units out of 280 within such a short span highlights the growing appeal of our kid-centric homes. Our commitment to creating family-friendly environments that foster the growth and development of children continues to resonate strongly with our customers," Ankur Gupta, joint managing director of Ashiana Housing, said.

Ashiana Housing Ltd, established in 1979, has a presence across 9 cities in India. It has constructed and delivered over 23 million square feet serving over 17,000-plus happy families.