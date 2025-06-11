Ashwin Sheth Group acquires 50% stake in luxury project in Mumbai

Mumbai-based real estate developer Ashwin Sheth Group has acquired a 50 per cent stake in a luxury project with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,300 crore in Mumbai, for which Singapore-based alternative investment firm PAG has committed funding of ₹540 crore ($65 million).

PAG, with assets worth over $55 billion under management as of 30 September 2024, will fund the construction and development of the project, One Marina, located at Marine Lines — a prime Mumbai micro-market.

Ashwin Sheth Group has acquired equity from Vallabh Seth