Ashwin Sheth Group acquires 50% stake in luxury project in Mumbai

Singapore-based PAG commits funding of Rs 540 cr

Mumbai-based real estate developer Ashwin Sheth Group has acquired a 50 per cent stake in a luxury project with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,300 crore in Mumbai, for which Singapore-based alternative investment firm PAG has committed funding of ₹540 crore ($65 million).
 
PAG, with assets worth over $55 billion under management as of 30 September 2024, will fund the construction and development of the project, One Marina, located at Marine Lines — a prime Mumbai micro-market.
Ashwin Sheth Group has acquired equity from Vallabh Seth
