Asian Paints challenges CCI investigation order in Bombay High Court

Asian Paints has filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court against the investigation order of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), according to people aware of the matter.

CCI had ordered an investigation into the company for alleged abuse of dominant position based on a complaint received by Aditya Birla Group's Grasim Industries on July 1.

Asian Paints, in a stock exchange filing earlier, had said that it was reviewing the order and will take appropriate legal recourse.

The company had also informed the exchanges that the CCI had revised its investigation order.

Asian Paints did not reply