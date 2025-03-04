Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 07:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Astranova Mobility targets $1 billion in sustainable transport assets

Astranova Mobility targets $1 billion in sustainable transport assets

The company is also currently rebranding itself as part of its broader vision to integrate more technologies into its portfolio

Astranova Mobility
Astranova Mobility (Photo: website)

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commercial fleet operator Astranova Mobility, formerly known as Electrifi Mobility, is expanding its focus from solely electric vehicles (EVs) to a broader range of sustainable transportation technologies, including hydrogen and biogas.
 
Having already deployed 20,000 EVs across various segments, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, Astranova Mobility now aims to double this figure within the next 12 months. Over the next five years, the company has set a target of deploying sustainable transportation assets worth $1 billion.
 
“Our mission has always been to accelerate India's journey to sustainable mobility. While EVs are a crucial part of this
Topics : Electric Vehicles Transportation infrastructure hydrogen fuel

