Astranova Mobility targets $1 billion in sustainable transport assets

Commercial fleet operator Astranova Mobility, formerly known as Electrifi Mobility, is expanding its focus from solely electric vehicles (EVs) to a broader range of sustainable transportation technologies, including hydrogen and biogas.

Having already deployed 20,000 EVs across various segments, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, Astranova Mobility now aims to double this figure within the next 12 months. Over the next five years, the company has set a target of deploying sustainable transportation assets worth $1 billion.

“Our mission has always been to accelerate India's journey to sustainable mobility. While EVs are a crucial part of this