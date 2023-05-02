Astrazeneca India to set up five centres for severe asthma management

AstraZeneca India on Tuesday said it will set up five centres across Delhi, Ahmedabad, Goa and Cochin to provide a systematic approach to standardised management of patients with severe asthma.

The Centers of Excellence (COEs) would concentrate on specialty and clinical assessment, diagnosis, patient counselling, biologics initiation, and data management related to severe asthma, the drug firm said in a statement.

"In India, severe asthma is largely managed by oral glucocorticoids that have side effects such as osteoporosis, hypertension, ulcers, weight gain, etc., despite availability of newer treatment options such as biologicals that have shown to improve outcomes in patients," AstraZeneca India Vice President - Medical Affairs & Regulatory Anil Kukreja said.

The company's goal is to establish more such centres of excellence throughout the country and tackle complications by continually monitoring patients, educating healthcare professionals and improving respiratory health for all, he added.

Also Read World Asthma Day 2023: History, importance, theme, Celebration, Facts Severe heatwave may trigger, worsen asthma conditions of patients: Experts AstraZeneca India gets regulator's approval to market anti-diabetes drug AstraZeneca gets CDSCO nod for drug to treat biliary tract cancer Risk of asthma attacks doubled after Covid limitations removed: Research Q4 results: Adani Total Gas logs 21% rise in net profit over CNG sales Apollo Micro Systems to subdivide its shares in 1:10 ratio on May 4 Google launches 2nd edition of 'Startups Accelerator: Women Founders' DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First after airline cancel flights Spandana Sphoorty's net profit rises 268% to Rs 105 cr in March quarter