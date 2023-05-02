close

Astrazeneca India to set up five centres for severe asthma management

AstraZeneca India on Tuesday said it will set up five centres across Delhi, Ahmedabad, Goa and Cochin to provide a systematic approach to standardised management of patients with severe asthma

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 6:12 PM IST
AstraZeneca India on Tuesday said it will set up five centres across Delhi, Ahmedabad, Goa and Cochin to provide a systematic approach to standardised management of patients with severe asthma.

The Centers of Excellence (COEs) would concentrate on specialty and clinical assessment, diagnosis, patient counselling, biologics initiation, and data management related to severe asthma, the drug firm said in a statement.

"In India, severe asthma is largely managed by oral glucocorticoids that have side effects such as osteoporosis, hypertension, ulcers, weight gain, etc., despite availability of newer treatment options such as biologicals that have shown to improve outcomes in patients," AstraZeneca India Vice President - Medical Affairs & Regulatory Anil Kukreja said.

The company's goal is to establish more such centres of excellence throughout the country and tackle complications by continually monitoring patients, educating healthcare professionals and improving respiratory health for all, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AstraZeneca Asthma

First Published: May 02 2023 | 7:30 PM IST

