Google launches 2nd edition of 'Startups Accelerator: Women Founders'

Google announced second edition of its 'Startups Accelerator: Women Founders' to enable women entrepreneurs in India who are using technology to solve complex problems

IANS New Delhi
Google, alphabet

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 5:11 PM IST
Google on Tuesday announced the second edition of its 'Startups Accelerator: Women Founders' to enable women entrepreneurs in India who are using technology to solve complex problems and are making a positive impact on society.

 

 

The three-month programme includes mentorship, workshops, access to resources and networks for startups from across all sectors, including but not limited to healthcare, education, finance, and e-commerce.

"The programme includes specific modules to support women entrepreneurs in areas such as seeking mentorship and advice, hiring talent and tapping networks for help, with the intention of building confidence where cultural conditioning can sometimes create self-doubt," said Paul Ravindranath G, Programme Manager, Google for Startups Accelerator, India.

Applications for the second edition of the programme are open until June 4.

Additionally, selected participants will receive support from experts and mentors both from Google and external networks in areas such as technology, product strategy, people, growth and fundraising.

The programme also includes access to Google's global network of mentors, investors and industry leaders.

The first cohort that recently graduated, included startups working on a range of innovative solutions, such as AI-powered diagnostic tools for healthcare, an app for menstrual hygiene management, a platform for rural artisans to sell their products online and many more.

"The programme is a great opportunity for women entrepreneurs to receive support and guidance as they navigate the challenges of scaling their startups," said Ravindranath.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google start- ups

First Published: May 02 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

