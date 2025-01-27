Business Standard

Auto parts firm Sundram Fasteners Q3 net profit flat at Rs 131 crore

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, stood at Rs 1,441.12 crore

Arathi Krishna, Managing Director at Sundram Fasteners Ltd.

Chennai-based auto parts major Sundram Fasteners has posted a marginal rise of around 1 per cent in net profit during the October to December quarter of FY25 to Rs 130.73 crore, up from Rs 129.44 crore during the same quarter in the previous financial year.
 
The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, stood at Rs 1,441.12 crore, compared to Rs 1,367.25 crore during the same period in the previous year, posting an increase of 5 per cent. The consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, amounted to Rs 6.21, compared to Rs 6.12 in the corresponding period last year.
 
 
The company has incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 309.59 crore for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, in line with its planned capital expenditure programme for FY25. These investments are expected to help the company scale operations in non-auto, electric vehicles, hybrid, and adjacent spaces.
 
The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, stood at Rs 4,424.83 crore, compared to Rs 4,199.83 crore during the same period in the previous year. The consolidated net profit for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, stood at Rs 417.26 crore, compared to Rs 391.23 crore during the same period in the previous year.
 
The product range of the company consists of high-tensile fasteners, powder metal components, cold-extruded parts, hot-forged components, radiator caps, automotive pumps, gear shifters, gears and couplings, tappets, iron powder, powertrain components, and sub-assemblies. Over the years, the company has acquired cutting-edge technological competencies in forging, metal forming, close-tolerance machining, heat treatment, surface finishing, and assembly.

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

