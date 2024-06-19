Business Standard
Axis Bank buys additional stake in Max Life Insurance for Rs 336 crore

Shares of the bank, India's fifth largest by market capitalisation, jumped as much as 2.2% after the news. The stock was among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index

Max Financial Services, Max Life Insurance's holding company, engages in investment business and provides management advisory services.

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

India's Axis Bank acquired additional equity shares of Max Life Insurance Company, a unit of Max Financial Services, for Rs 3.36 crore, the private lender said on Wednesday.
The bank's board of directors approved the proposal to acquire Max Life shares, raising Axis entities' total holding in the insurance firm to 19.99% from 19.02%.
Axis entities include the bank as well as investment solutions provider Axis Securities and financial services provider Axis Capital.
 
Shares of the bank, India's fifth largest by market capitalisation, jumped as much as 2.2% after the news. The stock was among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index.
Axis entities' had raised their holding in Max Life to 19.02% from 12.99% earlier in April, originally acquiring a stake in the company in 2020.
First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

