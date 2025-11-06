B9 Beverages founder assures employees that he will pay them their dues

B9 Beverages founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ankur Jain on Thursday sent a letter to employees assuring them that the company had found a buyer for one of its assets and that proceeds from the sale would be used to settle dues, such as salaries and provident fund (PF) payments.

What did Ankur Jain say in his letter to employees?

“All of you are aware that the company needs urgent capital in order to initiate payments of employee dues and resume its business in key markets. I am making all attempts to ensure immediate capital infusion can be done