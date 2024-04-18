Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bajaj Auto board approves Rs 2,250 crore capital in NBFC subsidiary

Offers another Rs 2,250 crore liquidity support

bajaj auto pulsar bikes two wheelers

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The board of Bajaj Auto approved an additional fund infusion of Rs 2,250 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Bajaj Auto Credit Ltd, and also decided to grant a revolving credit line of Rs 2,250 crore as standby liquidity support.

“The Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 18, 2024, have approved the additional fund infusion in BACL… Additional investment in the equity share capital of BACL of Rs 2,250 crore in a phased manner, in addition to the existing Rs 600 crore approved earlier,” Bajaj Auto said in a notification to exchanges.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Grant of a Revolving Line of Credit to BACL up to an amount of Rs 2,250 crore as standby liquidity support. The interest rate will be at an arm’s length basis prevailing at the time of any drawdown,” the notification further added.

Last month, Bajaj Auto said it is ramping up its wholly owned captive finance subsidiary BACL and plans to invest more than Rs 3,000 crore over 2024-25 and 2025-26.

BACL commenced operations on January 1, 2024, after receiving its licence from the Reserve Bank of India in August last year. As of January 31, 2024, the company’s assets under management stood at Rs 103 crore corresponding to a net worth of Rs 78 crore, and debt of Rs 151 crore, rating agency Crisil noted.
Topics : Bajaj Auto Auto loan Auto sector Auto industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon