Balaji Motion Pictures join hands with TVF for multiple feature projects

Film producer Ektaa R Kapoor and Arunabh Kumar, the founder of content studio The Viral Fever (TVF), have set a creative partnership that will see them collaborating on three feature projects.

Kapoor's production banner Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF, the studio behind popular series such as "Aspirants", "Kota Factory" and "Panchayat", have already started working on two movies



"Their partnership is set to bring the perfect theatrical experience to the masses, as the story of them is said to bring the essence of TVF and the cinematic brilliance of Balaji Motion Pictures together for the viewers," a press release said.

Kapoor said she has always given priority to content in her long career as a producer, starting with television where she backed popular shows Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and later movies like "Shootout at Lokhandwala, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Dirty Picture and Lootera.

"With me partnering with Arunabh Kumar, we aim to create a story that celebrates the heartland of the India. I hope our collaboration finds the same love and acceptance from the audiences as they showered on our previous individual projects," the producer said.

Kumar, who founded TVF in 2010, said he looks forward to collaborating with Kapoor and Balaji Motion Pictures.

"They have brought content waves across the nation with their varieties of talent, and their content has been widely accepted by the audiences. With them joining hands, the project is sure to make a global appeal," he added.

