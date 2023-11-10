Sensex (0.11%)
IGP enters Dubai market, expects Rs 80 crore revenue in 1.5 years

The company has set up a warehouse of over 20,000 sq ft in Dubai

IGP Dubai

IGP Dubai (Photo: X | IGPcom)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Online gifting platform IGP on Friday announced a foray into the Dubai market from where it expects to generate a revenue of USD 10 million, (Rs 80 crore) in the first 1.5 years, the company said on Friday.
The company claims to have an annual revenue of USD 40 million, or about Rs 320 crore.
"I am thrilled to announce our foray into the vibrant market of UAE. With an investment of USD 10 million and a dedicated team of over 100 professionals, we are set to transform gifting experiences in the region," IGP Founder and CEO, Tarun Joshi said in a statement.
IGP is a global brand, our goal is to become the ultimate destination for flowers, cakes, and gifts, enriching the lives of millions in the UAE and, in the long term, across the entire Middle East," he said.
The company has set up a warehouse of over 20,000 sq ft in Dubai.
Joshi said he expects to generate revenue of USD 10 million in Dubai over a period of 18 months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dubai online platform

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

