ITC, PepsiCo, PE giants vie for 10% stake in Balaji Wafers at ₹40,000 cr

Balaji Wafers, known for its strong presence in western and central India, reported over ₹5,400 crore revenue in FY24, making it a top target for investors eyeing the snacks market

India’s snacks market was valued at ₹42,694.9 crore in 2023 and could expand to nearly ₹95,522 crore by 2032.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

The race for a slice of India’s booming snack market has intensified, with ITC, PepsiCo and private equity majors including TPG and Temasek exploring a minority investment in Balaji Wafers, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
The Rajkot-based snack maker, known for its strong presence in western and central India, is considering selling about 10 per cent stake at an estimated valuation of nearly ₹40,000 crore.
 
Balaji Wafers has attracted both strategic buyers and global PE funds. While private equity firms are primarily looking for a financial stake, food companies like ITC and PepsiCo are eyeing partnerships that could help them strengthen their position in India’s fast-growing snacks segment, the news report said. Some discussions remain at an exploratory stage, with investors keen on acquiring more than 10 per cent if possible.   
 
 

PepsiCo’s second attempt

 
For PepsiCo, this is not the first time it has tried to partner with Balaji. Back in 2013, the US multinational explored a deal under then CEO Indra Nooyi’s leadership but withdrew after promoters resisted its push for majority control. This time, the global snack giant is focusing on minority tie-ups, as regional brands like Balaji have been steadily chipping away at its dominance in certain categories, the news report said.

ITC’s competitive push

 
ITC, which launched its Bingo brand in 2007, has been struggling to match the scale of rivals in salty snacks. Despite strong performance in staples like Aashirvaad and biscuits under Sunfeast, Bingo remains relatively small. A Balaji stake could give ITC the scale and regional clout it currently lacks.
 

Rising value of regional snack brands

 
The growing investor appetite reflects how regional players are reshaping India’s packaged food landscape. Earlier this year, Haldiram’s set a record when it sold a 10 per cent stake to IHC, Alpha Wave Global and Temasek at a valuation of over $10 billion — the biggest deal in India’s snacks sector so far. This has created benchmarks for other family-owned firms like Balaji.
 

Strong financial performance

 
Balaji Wafers reported revenue of ₹5,453.7 crore in FY24, up 11 per cent from the previous year. Profits jumped 41 per cent to ₹578.8 crore, underlining the company’s steady growth and appeal for potential investors. The Virani brothers, who built the business from scratch, are said to be preparing for professional management to take over daily operations while the family steps back from active control.
 

Booming market ahead

 
India’s snacks market is expected to more than double in less than a decade. According to IMARC Group, the segment was valued at ₹42,694.9 crore in 2023 and could expand to nearly ₹95,522 crore by 2032. With global investors and FMCG giants betting big, local leaders like Balaji are emerging as hot investment targets.

Topics : Balaji Wafers PepsiCo Stake sale ITC BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

