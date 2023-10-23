BAM Digital Realty appoints CB Velayuthan as Chief Executive Officer

close
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 5:52 PM IST
BAM Digital Realty, a joint venture between Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty, on Monday announced the appointment of C B Velayuthan as its chief executive officer.
BAM Digital Realty in July had announced that Reliance Industries would be joining the entity as an equal partner to form a three-way joint venture. The deal is currently under regulatory approval. The new entity will operate under the brand name Digital Connexion: A Brookfield, Jio and Digital Realty Company when finalized.
Velayuthan will lead the India team to deliver on the digital infrastructure needs of this rapidly growing market, becoming a full product spectrum digital infrastructure provider that can support the capacity and connectivity requirements of cloud service providers, hyperscalers and enterprise customers in India and across the world, BAM Digital Realty said in a statement.
Velayuthan joins BAM Digital Realty from Equinix as their Global Managing Director of Strategic Alliances.
Previously, he led global sales for Nokia, creating a partner business unit and built nationwide telecommunications networks for key operators in the India market during his time there. He holds an MBA in Global Business from Helsinki School of Economics and an undergraduate degree from Bharathiyar University, India.

Topics : Brookfield Asset Management Reliance Industries Real Estate infrastructure

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

