Tata Motors unveils two R&D facilities to develop hydrogen fuel tech

Tata Motors unveiled two research and development (R&D) facilities on Monday to develop hydrogen fuel technologies at its centre in Pune.

In January this year, Tata Motors set an ambitious target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2045. The company stated that it is betting big on three technologies: battery electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2ICE) to achieve this target.

On Monday, the company announced that the unveiling of the two aforementioned facilities is another step towards achieving carbon neutrality while tapping the strong potential of hydrogen as a clean energy source.

The unveiling comprises an engine test cell for the development of H2ICE and the necessary infrastructure for the storage and dispensing of hydrogen fuel for fuel cell and H2ICE vehicles, it noted.

Indian passenger vehicle makers sold 2.07 million units in the first half of financial year 2023-24. Tata Motors, India's third-largest PV maker, sold 284,127 units in the same time period, representing about a 14 per cent share of total PV sales in the country.

Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, had announced in September that the government was considering imposing a 10 per cent "pollution tax" on diesel-run vehicles. However, after auto stocks fell on that day, he reversed his stance on this matter.

He also encouraged companies to increase their investment in R&D and production of vehicles that run on alternative fuels like hydrogen.