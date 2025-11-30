Bandhan Bank's ₹7,000 crore MFI portfolio sale evokes interest from ARCs

Bandhan Bank’s nearly ₹7,000-crore microfinance bad loan portfolio sale — one of the largest such sales by a private sector bank — has attracted significant interest from asset reconstruction companies (ARCs).

Industry insiders say that given the large number of accounts in the microfinance portfolio and the current stress in the sector, it could be a good buy for ARCs at the right price.

Typically, large microfinance portfolios are sold for less than 10 cents on the dollar, industry insiders said.

“There is some interest from the industry,” said the chief of a large ARC, adding that while it has