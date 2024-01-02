Sensex (    %)
                        
BDR Pharmaceuticals launches prostate cancer drug in oral solution form

BDR stated since BDENZA is in liquid form, they can't quantify how lower it is compared to its counterparts in the market as they are present in solid form (tablet/capsule)

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based BDR Pharmaceuticals has launched BDENZA oral solution for the treatment of prostate cancer. Approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), BDENZA is priced at Rs 27,000 for 150 ml, coming in at approximately 8-10 per cent of the cost of the original Enzalutamide capsules.

“BDENZA is a sugar-free, palatable solution aimed at simplifying treatment by providing a 160mg dose in just 5ml. Unlike fixed-dose tablets, doctors can adjust the dosage based on individual needs. This flexibility is beneficial for those with taste changes or dietary limits, to stick with the treatment,” stated Aravind Badiger, Director, Technical Formulation of BDR.

Speaking on this, Raheel Shah, BDR Group Director (Business Development), stated, “BDENZA represents a paradigm shift in prostate cancer therapy. This first-of-its-kind oral solution addresses the challenges faced by many patients, offering convenience, reduced side effects, and a palatable sugar-free taste and affordability."

Prostate cancer, a growing global concern, affects an estimated 1.2 million individuals annually, leading to 375,000 deaths, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). In India, prostate cancer has risen to become the third most common cancer in males.

BDR Pharmaceuticals, a player in the pharmaceutical industry, has grown steadily over the last 15 years. The company's focus is on four specialised therapeutic segments, which includes Oncology, allowing it to emerge as a niche player, providing affordable treatments.

Topics : Pharma sector prostate cancer Indian drug makers Healthcare sector

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

