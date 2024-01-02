CK Birla Group's Birlasoft names Manjunath Kygonahally as overseas CEO

The IT company had reported a 26 per cent increase in profit after tax for the September 2023 quarter. (Photo: X)

Birlasoft , part of the $2.9 billion diversified CK Birla Group, on Tuesday named Manjunath Kygonahally as the chief executive officer (CEO) for the Rest of the World (ROW) region with immediate effect. Kygonahally will oversee the business operations in the ROW region, comprising all regions outside of the Americas, the company said in a BSE filing.

Kygonahally has been credited with being a seasoned services industry professional with expertise spanning "market strategy, business development, service delivery, and operations," the Pune-based company said.

Commenting on the appointment, the CEO and Managing Director of Birlasoft, Angan Guha, said, "...We are on a positive growth trajectory and well-positioned to continue building on our strong momentum. I am certain that Manju's addition to our leadership team will further reinforce Birlasoft's commitment to be bold, agile, and ambitious and drive our next phase of growth."

The new CEO will be based in the United Kingdom, the company noted. Previously, he was associated with Cognizant's Global Growth Markets based out of London, leading their Communications, Media & Entertainment (CMT) business.

Birlasoft boasts strong Q2 performance

The IT company had reported a 26 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 145 crore for the September 2023 quarter. The company had credited the impressive performance with securing strong deals. "We are pleased to report a strong financial and operating performance, delivering robustly across all three fronts growth, margins, and deal wins. Our Q2 FY24 revenue grew by 3.1 per cent sequentially in constant currency terms and by 3.0 per cent in dollar terms on the back of better account mining and deal ramp-ups," Guha had said.

In October, the company had appointed Selvakumaran Mannappan as its chief operating officer (COO). He was previously associated with Cognizant Technology Solutions.

