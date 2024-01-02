Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CK Birla Group's Birlasoft names Manjunath Kygonahally as overseas CEO

Birlasoft appointed Manjunath Kygonahally as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Rest of the World (ROW) region. Kygonahally will be based in the United Kingdom

birlasoft

The IT company had reported a 26 per cent increase in profit after tax for the September 2023 quarter. (Photo: X)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Birlasoft, part of the $2.9 billion diversified CK Birla Group, on Tuesday named Manjunath Kygonahally as the chief executive officer (CEO) for the Rest of the World (ROW) region with immediate effect. Kygonahally will oversee the business operations in the ROW region, comprising all regions outside of the Americas, the company said in a BSE filing.

Kygonahally has been credited with being a seasoned services industry professional with expertise spanning "market strategy, business development, service delivery, and operations," the Pune-based company said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Commenting on the appointment, the CEO and Managing Director of Birlasoft, Angan Guha, said, "...We are on a positive growth trajectory and well-positioned to continue building on our strong momentum. I am certain that Manju's addition to our leadership team will further reinforce Birlasoft's commitment to be bold, agile, and ambitious and drive our next phase of growth."

The new CEO will be based in the United Kingdom, the company noted. Previously, he was associated with Cognizant's Global Growth Markets based out of London, leading their Communications, Media & Entertainment (CMT) business.

Birlasoft boasts strong Q2 performance

The IT company had reported a 26 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 145 crore for the September 2023 quarter. The company had credited the impressive performance with securing strong deals. "We are pleased to report a strong financial and operating performance, delivering robustly across all three fronts growth, margins, and deal wins. Our Q2 FY24 revenue grew by 3.1 per cent sequentially in constant currency terms and by 3.0 per cent in dollar terms on the back of better account mining and deal ramp-ups," Guha had said.

In October, the company had appointed Selvakumaran Mannappan as its chief operating officer (COO). He was previously associated with Cognizant Technology Solutions.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Birlasoft appoints Selvakumaran Mannappan as chief operating officer

Income tax return: Cleartax introduces platform for auto filing of ITR-2

ITR to higher pension: Important financial and tax deadlines in July 2023

Seniors citizens must disclose all forms of income in ITR to avoid charge

Airtel Africa CEO Ogunsanya to retire, Sunil Taldar named successor

Suzuki Motorcycle India's vehicle sales grow 24% to 79,483 units in Dec

BHEL making India self-reliant in energy, infra: Heavy industries minister

Hershey Company appoints Luigi Mirri as general manager for India division

Skincare brand Nivea India appoints Geetika Mehta as managing director

Topics : CK Birla Group Pune Chief executive officer Companies BSE NSE BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon