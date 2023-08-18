Confirmation

Adani group firms' m-cap rises by Rs 45,200 crore to one-month high

A day earlier seven out of 10 Adani group stocks had posted gains after GQG Partners hiked investment in the group

Adani Group, Adani
Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 11:52 PM IST
The 10 Adani groups stocks added over Rs 45,200 crore in market value on Friday, reclaiming the Rs 11-trillion market cap (m-cap) mark after six months. This was the biggest single-day m-cap gain for the embattled power-to-port conglomerate in nearly a month. 

Shares of all 10 group firms ended with gains, with Adani Green Energy, Adani Power and Adani Transmission each soaring over 6 per cent. The latest gains come after reports that Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, also known as TAQA, was considering investment of up to $2.5 billion in Adani Group companies. 

Topics : Adani Group stock markets

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 11:52 PM IST

