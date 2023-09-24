Bharat Biotech to invest Rs 3,000-4,000 crore for next leg of growth

Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech IPO opens today: What do analysts say?
India's contribution to global clinical trials at 4% during 2010-22: Study
Asian Games: Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya loses in trials to Atish Todakr
Asiad: Here's why wrestlers want more time for World Championships trials
First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year
ICICI Lombard General Insurance appoints Sanjeev Mantri as MD & CEO
Pristyn Care looks to double revenue to Rs 2k cr, turn a profit by FY25
Biz messaging, WhatsApp engines of growth, says Meta India's Devanathan
Reliance Retail receives full subscription amount of Rs 2,069 cr from KKR
'LT Foods targets up to 10% revenue from convenience segment in next 5 yrs'