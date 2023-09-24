close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Bharat Biotech to invest Rs 3,000-4,000 crore for next leg of growth

Bharat Biotech arm is setting up a Rs 1200 crore manufacturing site in Bhubaneshwar

Dr Krishna Ella
Premium

Dr Krishna Ella

Sohini Das Hyderabad
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
Follow Us
Bharat Biotech is charting out its next leg of growth where it is investing around Rs 3000-4000 crore into building a pipeline of new vaccines, clinical trials, manufacturing

Also Read

Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech IPO opens today: What do analysts say?

India's contribution to global clinical trials at 4% during 2010-22: Study

Asian Games: Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya loses in trials to Atish Todakr

Asiad: Here's why wrestlers want more time for World Championships trials

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

ICICI Lombard General Insurance appoints Sanjeev Mantri as MD & CEO

Pristyn Care looks to double revenue to Rs 2k cr, turn a profit by FY25

Biz messaging, WhatsApp engines of growth, says Meta India's Devanathan

Reliance Retail receives full subscription amount of Rs 2,069 cr from KKR

'LT Foods targets up to 10% revenue from convenience segment in next 5 yrs'

Topics : Bharat Biotech Investment clinical trials growth Companies

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon