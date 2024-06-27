Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BHEL bags Rs 13,300 crore order to set up 1600 MW-thermal power project

With this investment, which would also have a substantial impact on the local economy and benefit people, the installed thermal generation capacity of DVC would go up to 8140 MW by 2030

Coking Coal

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 11:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned engineering firm BHEL has bagged the Rs 13,300 crore order to set up a 1600 MW thermal power plant in Koderma in Jharkhand from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).
Commensurate with the goal of the central government to ensure the energy security of the country, DVC has finalised the tender for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) package of Koderma TPS (2X800MW) in Jharkhand, with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) for Rs 13,300 Crore on June 26, 2024, a power ministry statement said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
With this investment, which would also have a substantial impact on the local economy and benefit people, the installed thermal generation capacity of DVC would go up to 8140 MW by 2030.

Also Read

Bhel

BHEL shares zoom 10% on securing thermal power project from Adani Power

thermal power

BHEL gets thermal power project worth over Rs 3,500 cr from Adani Power

Markets

848 stocks hit lower circuit on June 4 post LS polls. Here is what it means

stock broker, markets

LS poll impact: PSU shares in free fall mode; most stocks hit lower circuit

adani power energy sector

Power stocks dip up to 19% on June 4; Adani Green, Adani Energy top losers

Topics : Bhel Thermal Power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon