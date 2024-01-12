BlackRock quarterly profit rises on strong assets under management

BlackRock posted an 8% jump in its fourth-quarter profit on Friday, helped by a rebound in markets that boosted the company's assets under management.



Hopes of a soft landing - a scenario where inflation eases without a sharp rise in unemployment - have cheered markets in recent months.



A dovish tilt from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has left interest rates unchanged since July, also boosted sentiment, helping BlackRock end the fourth quarter with $10.01 trillion in assets under management (AUM), up from $8.59 trillion a year earlier.



On an adjusted basis, the world's largest asset manager earned $1.45 billion, or $9.66 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.36 billion, or $8.93 per share, a year earlier.



Analysts on average had expected a profit of $8.84 per share, according to LSEG data.