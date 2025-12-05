Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust plans eastern India push; eyes 3 malls

Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust is at an advanced stage of due diligence for the acquisition of three malls in eastern India, as it looks to expand its footprint in the region.

Jayen Naik, president - operations, Nexus Select Malls, said Nexus has a strong presence in the North, West and South. “You will see the Nexus footprint also spreading in the East. We are in the process of doing due diligence for three properties.”

He added: “We are not only looking at Kolkata aggressively and actively, but also other cities in the East — whether it’s Patna, Ranchi,