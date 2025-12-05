Friday, December 05, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust plans eastern India push; eyes 3 malls

Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust plans eastern India push; eyes 3 malls

Blackstone-backed mall operator eyes expansion in Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Guwahati as it moves to double its portfolio to 30 malls by 2030

Nexus Select Trust
Nexus has set an aggressive target for expansion — currently it has a portfolio of 19 malls across 15 cities. | Image: https://www.nexusselecttrust.com/

Ishita Ayan DuttPrachi Pisal Kolkata/Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Blackstone-backed Nexus Select Trust is at an advanced stage of due diligence for the acquisition of three malls in eastern India, as it looks to expand its footprint in the region.
 
Jayen Naik, president - operations, Nexus Select Malls, said Nexus has a strong presence in the North, West and South. “You will see the Nexus footprint also spreading in the East. We are in the process of doing due diligence for three properties.”
 
He added: “We are not only looking at Kolkata aggressively and actively, but also other cities in the East — whether it’s Patna, Ranchi,
