Blinkit's switch to inventory ownership to boost margins, expand assortment

Blinkit, the quick commerce platform, will transition to an inventory ownership model in the next two to three quarters. Eternal, the parent company of Blinkit , shared details of this move as part of its first-quarter FY26 results in a letter to shareholders.

The company said this move will help improve margins and facilitate expansion of its product assortment.

"Our teams are well prepared for this transition, and we expect to start working with brands directly without any disruption to the business. Control over inventory gives us more leverage on margins in the business, and it also allows us