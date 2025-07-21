Monday, July 21, 2025 | 10:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Blinkit's switch to inventory ownership to boost margins, expand assortment

Blinkit's switch to inventory ownership to boost margins, expand assortment

Blinkit plans to adopt an inventory ownership model in the next two to three quarters, aiming to improve margins and expand its product assortment, as revealed in its Q1 FY26 results

Zomato, online grocery company Blinkit in talks for a merger deal
premium

The company said this move will help improve margins and facilitate expansion of its product assortment.

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Blinkit, the quick commerce platform, will transition to an inventory ownership model in the next two to three quarters. Eternal, the parent company of Blinkit, shared details of this move as part of its first-quarter FY26 results in a letter to shareholders.
 
The company said this move will help improve margins and facilitate expansion of its product assortment.
 
"Our teams are well prepared for this transition, and we expect to start working with brands directly without any disruption to the business. Control over inventory gives us more leverage on margins in the business, and it also allows us
Topics : Companies & Industry News Blinkit Zomato Food delivery online food delivery
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon