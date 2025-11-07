Blue Energy plans an electric invasion in trucks on routes below 500 km

Blue Energy Motors, a Mumbai-based outfit, is set to disrupt the market for two million heavy-duty trucks running on diesel and petrol in the case of routes under 500 km by transforming them into electric.

The company, which has Essar, Iveco, and Nikhil Kamath as investors, has put together a two-pronged strategy to build the market, which includes creating its own small “battery-swapping stations” in Indian highways at a regular interval of 150 km to resolve the issue of range anxiety and the long wait at charging stations.

Secondly, it is offering, for the first time, customers “energy as a