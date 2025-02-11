Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bombay HC allows Adani group to cut 209 mangroves for power line project

Bombay HC allows Adani group to cut 209 mangroves for power line project

The HC allowed a petition filed by the Adani Electricity Mumbai Infra Limited, seeking permission to cut 209 mangroves near Vasai creek for setting up a High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link

Adani group

The bench in its order said a balance must be struck between the need for sustainable development and requirement to maintain the environment.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bombay High Court has permitted the Adani group to cut 209 mangroves for the construction of a high voltage transmission line proposed to increase electricity supply in the city and suburbs, noting it was a project of public importance.

The electricity transmission line construction project is critical for Mumbai as the existing capacity of the transmission corridor is not sufficient to carry any further power into the city, a division bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Bharati Dangre said in its order on February 6.

The HC allowed a petition filed by the Adani Electricity Mumbai Infra Limited, seeking permission to cut 209 mangroves near Vasai creek for setting up a High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) link between two of its transmission substations.

 

The project involves an 80 kilometre stretch, of which 30 km would be overhead transmission lines and the remaining 50 km would be underground cable in the mangrove area. The HVDC lines would pass through Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts.

As per the petitioner company, only one kilometre of the HVDC passes through mangrove areas.

Also Read

Adani

US Congressmen slam Biden admin for 'misguided crusade' against Adani Group

Adani Group

Adani group stocks in focus; Enterprises, Power, Green Energy gain up to 4%

This is a representative image. Mumbai campus will be at Kandivali. | Source: Company

Adani plans to donate Rs 6,000 cr to set up health infra with Mayo Clinic

Gautam Adan

Adani to spend Rs 6,000 cr on setting up health infra with Mayo Clinic

Tata

Adani, Tata profit misses add to concern over stock market outlook

The bench in its order said a balance must be struck between the need for sustainable development and requirement to maintain the environment.

"The HVDC project would enable additional power to be supplied to Mumbai and suburbs and shall meet the ever increasing energy demands of the city," the court said.

"Considering the public importance of the proposed project, which shall benefit the electricity consumers in the city of Mumbai and its suburbs and which will lead to a potential growth, we deem it appropriate to confer the desired permission," the HC said.

As per a 2018 order of the high court, there exists a "total freeze" on the destruction of mangroves across the state and permission has to be sought from the HC each time an authority wishes to fell mangroves for any public project.

The court noted that as per the transmission license, Adani was required to commission the project by March 2025, and has received all necessary statutory permissions to cut the mangroves.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Surrey confirms deal with Reliance, keeps 51% stake in Oval Invincibles

Aequs, Tramontina

Aequs, Tramontina form joint venture to produce cookware in India

Oyo

OYO to invest $10 million in US-based G6 Hospitality's digital assets

Gujarat Titans

Torrent Group to acquire a majority stake in Gujarat Titans for Rs 7,500 cr

Simple Energy

Simple Energy unveils upgraded electric scooter, seeks aggressive expansion

Topics : Adani Group Adani Electricity Power transmission projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayFIR against Ranveer AllahbadiaGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowLava Prowatch X Launch DateBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon