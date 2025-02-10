Business Standard

Gautam Adani pledges Rs 6K cr for Adani Health Cities in Mumbai, Ahmedabad

There are plans for more such integrated AHCs across cities and towns in the country in the future

This is a representative image. Mumbai campus will be at Kandivali. | Source: Company

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Gautam Adani plans to donate over Rs 6,000 crore to build two integrated health campuses, to be called Adani Health City (AHC), comprising 1,000-bed multi-specialty hospitals, medical colleges, research facilities, etc., in Ahmedabad and Mumbai through the Adani Group’s not-for-profit healthcare arm. This will be done in partnership with US-based Mayo Clinic, which focuses on integrated healthcare, education, and research.
 
There are plans for more such integrated AHCs across cities and towns in the country in the future.
 
The Rs 6,000 crore donation will be part of the Rs 60,000 crore pledge that the Adani family made on chairman Gautam Adani’s 60th birthday. Also, last week, Adani pledged Rs 10,000 crore as seva for social causes at his son Jeet Adani’s wedding. The larger part of this donation is expected to go towards funding infrastructure initiatives in healthcare, education, and skill development.
 
 
“Two years ago, as a gift to me on my 60th birthday, my family committed Rs 60,000 crore towards improving healthcare, education, and skill development,” said Gautam Adani.
 
The two AHCs will house 1,000-bed multi-super-specialty hospitals, medical colleges with an annual intake of 150 undergraduates, over 80 residents, 40 fellows, step-down and transitional care facilities, as well as research facilities. “The AHC medical ecosystem aims to serve people from all socio-economic backgrounds, train the next generation of doctors, and focus on clinical research, artificial intelligence, and biomedical informatics,” the company said in a statement on Monday. The Adani family will fully fund the cost of bringing affordable, world-class medical care and medical education to people from all strata of society across India, the statement added.

The Adani Group has engaged the US-based Mayo Clinic Global Consulting (Mayo Clinic) to provide strategic advice on organisational objectives and clinical practices at these establishments. Mayo Clinic will also offer expert guidance on the integration of technology, with a focus on digital and information technology and healthcare quality enhancement.
 
“The development of Adani Health City is the first of many major projects from this contribution, which will go a long way towards providing affordable, world-class healthcare to people from every section of Indian society. I am confident that our partnership with Mayo Clinic, the world’s largest integrated not-for-profit medical group practice, will help elevate healthcare standards in India, with a special emphasis on complex disease care and medical innovation,” Adani said.
 
Mayo Clinic extends its expertise to independent healthcare providers wherever they are located.
 

Topics : Gautam Adani Adani Group Health sector

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

