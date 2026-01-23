BPCL to double crude imports from Brazil's Petrobras in $780 mn deal

The fresh deal between BPCL and Petrobras for fiscal 2026–27 would double oil volumes from last year’s crude term contract, under which the Brazilian oil company supplied 6 million barrels during fiscal 2025–26.

Amid the recent cut in India’s intake of Russian oil due to Western sanctions, domestic refiners are scouting for additional crude supplies from traditional sources while also exploring new geographies such as Brazil and Guyana.

Puri said the global energy market has enough crude oil supply for India to “navigate” the current geopolitical changes. “It is a rapidly expanding and changing global environment. We were buying crude from 27 geographies in 2007; today we are buying from 41 countries,” the minister said.

During IEW 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with global CEOs and Indian industry leaders, including senior executives from leading global energy and technology companies, Puri said.

The roundtable with the Prime Minister will host 13 foreign CEOs, five Indian private sector CEOs and the heads of nine Indian public sector undertakings (PSUs), including TotalEnergies, bp, Vitol, HD Hyundai, HD KSOE, Aker, Lanzatech, Vedanta, IEF, Excelerate, Wood Mackenzie, Trafigura, Staatsolie, Praj, ReNew and MOL.

Other agreements to be signed at IEW include collaboration between Bharat PetroResources Ltd (BPRL) and Shell for global upstream opportunities; Oil India Ltd (OIL), Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) and TotalEnergies partnering for LNG sourcing; while NRL and TotalEnergies will join hands to set up a 200 kilo tonne per annum (ktpa) sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project at Paradip, Odisha.

The event will also witness the signing of two shipbuilding contracts between Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Samsung Heavy Industries of South Korea.