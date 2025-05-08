Brigade buys land near ITPL, plans Rs 2,000 cr Bengaluru office project

Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brigade Group will develop 1.5 million sq ft of commercial space in Whitefield, Bengaluru, after acquiring 11 acres opposite ITPL, with a GDV exceeding Rs 2,000 crore

Brigade Group
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Brigade Group has acquired an 11-acre land parcel opposite ITPL in Whitefield, Bengaluru, the company announced. The land will be developed into a commercial project with a gross leasable area of 1.5 million square feet and a gross development value (GDV) of over Rs 2,000 crore.
 
“This acquisition is a step in our journey to create commercial spaces with a focus on workspace development. Whitefield continues to see demand for office space due to metro access and the existing corporate ecosystem,” said Nirupa Shankar, joint managing director, Brigade Enterprises Limited.
 
Shankar added, “With specific design and infrastructure plans, this project
Topics : Brigade Enterprises Brigade group Real Estate

