Britannia plans to pause its capex investment as demand remains weak

Biscuit maker Britannia plans to pause its capital expenditure (capex) plans for the next financial year, even as it announced an increase in the prices of its products. Senior management said they will be cautious about any new capital expenditure as volume growth remains subdued, hurt by a slowdown in urban demand.
“We are taking a capex break,” vice-chairman and managing director Varun Berry said in a call with analysts on Friday. “It will be as low as possible, probably about Rs 150–200 crore. Unless there is a volume increase, we do not need it.”
Berry said that the company already has three new plants in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Tirunelveli.
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) players across the country have been negatively impacted by a tepid demand environment, as consumers, especially in cities, continue to cut back on spending due to high inflation and modest salary hikes.
Rural India, which accounts for just over a third of consumer goods sales, has, however, outperformed urban centres over the past year.
The maker of Bourbon and Pure Magic biscuits also said it will raise prices of its products by about 6.5 per cent over the next six months to offset the impact of high commodity prices.
Berry added that an 11 per cent rise in commodity prices such as wheat, palm oil, and cocoa over the past year has made it imperative for the company to hike prices to prevent margin and profit erosion.
"Inflation is not going away, and the entire industry is facing the challenge, more so the local players. We expected prices to normalise, but they have not," he said. While volumes will take a hit, Britannia is ready to take the risk, Berry added.
The Bangalore-based company will offset another 2 per cent through cost efficiencies, with the remaining managed through other measures.
Hindustan Unilever raised prices in the December quarter, warning of further price hikes, while Nestlé also cautioned about price increases in its coffee business.
Demand for packaged consumer goods rose about 11 per cent in the third quarter ended December, compared to the same period a year earlier, due to smaller packs, lower grammage, and price hikes, market researcher NielsenIQ India said earlier this week.
Britannia reported a 4.8 per cent sequential jump in its December-quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 582 crore. Consolidated sales were up 6.5 per cent to Rs 4,463 crore.