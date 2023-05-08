close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Brookfield weighing stake sale in Indian tower business, says report

Brookfield and its institutional partners completed their acquisition of the telecom tower unit of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd. for about $3.4 billion in 2020

Bloomberg
Telecom tower

Telecom tower

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Manuel Baigorri, Baiju Kalesh and Dinesh Nair

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is considering the sale of a minority stake in its telecommunications tower business in India, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
The Canadian investment firm is working with an adviser to sell a stake of more than 10% in the infrastructure investment trust that holds Summit DigiTel, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. A deal would satisfy regulatory requirements around the so-called InvIT structure, the people added.
Investors including pension funds have shown preliminary interest in acquiring the stake, as they seek stable returns and a chance to increase their exposure to the South Asian economy, the people said.

Brookfield and its institutional partners completed their acquisition of the telecom tower unit of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. for about $3.4 billion in 2020. 
Deliberations are preliminary and Brookfield may decide against pursuing a sale, the people said. A representative for Brookfield declined to comment.

Also Read

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

Brookfield buys 51% stake in Bharti Enterprises' 4 commercial properties

Tighter quality of service norms for telecom service providers on the cards

India may emerge as China's alternative for telecom solutions, say experts

India will have its own big telecom equipment manufacturers soon: C-DOT CEO

Automotive firm Stellantis India names Aditya Jairaj as Deputy MD

NCLT issues notice to SpiceJet on aircraft lessor's bankruptcy petition

UPL's profit declines by 42% in March quarter as raw material costs surge

General Atlantic to deploy up to $1 bn in new investments in India

Big catching up to do for new players, looking beyond metros: Barista CEO


Summit DigiTel counts a portfolio of more than 151,000 telecom sites, making it one of India’s biggest digital infrastructure companies, according to its website. Reliance Jio is an anchor tenant of the portfolio under a 30-year agreement. Summit DigiTel is owned by Data Infrastructure Trust, an InvIT sponsored by Brookfield, the website shows. 
American Tower Corp. is similarly weighing strategic options for its India business including the sale of an equity stake, the company said in an earnings call in February. The real estate investment trust bought about 20,000 towers in the country for about $1.2 billion in 2017.

Topics : Brookfield Telecom tower cellphone towers

First Published: May 08 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Automotive firm Stellantis India names Aditya Jairaj as Deputy MD

Stellantis
1 min read

NCLT issues notice to SpiceJet on aircraft lessor's bankruptcy petition

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

UPL's profit declines by 42% in March quarter as raw material costs surge

UPL
2 min read

General Atlantic to deploy up to $1 bn in new investments in India

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Big catching up to do for new players, looking beyond metros: Barista CEO

coffee
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Paytm's next target is profitability, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit
3 min read
Premium

Govt-backed ONDC looks to take a bite from Zomato and Swiggy plate

ONDC
4 min read

Grounded Go Air can fly in a week if planes not seized: CEO Kaushik Khona

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Slowly but surely, mutual funds warm up to investment in REITs, InvITs

mutual funds
2 min read

Adani's Mundra port cargo adds Rs 80,732 crore to Customs' coffers

Adani Ports, APSEZ
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon