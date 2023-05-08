close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

General Atlantic to deploy up to $1 bn in new investments in India

The private equity firm manages about $71 billion of assets globally

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 3:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Preeti Singh
Growth-equity investor General Atlantic expects to deploy up to $1 billion in new investments in India annually for the next few years, betting on businesses built around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to expand financial inclusion and increase technology usage.

“We are tracking big policy changes announced by the government that will accelerate creation of digital infrastructure for services and products,” said Shantanu Rastogi, managing director and the firm’s India head. “Affordable supply, affordable infrastructure for financial inclusion, affordable data are big themes for us,” he said.
The planned investment compares with the $500 million to $1.2 billion that General Atlantic has invested per annum in recent years in Southeast Asia and India, Rastogi said. The New York-based company has deployed $4.6 billion in India over more than two decades. The private equity firm manages about $71 billion of assets globally.

PhonePe Pvt., a Walmart Inc.-owned digital payments app which says it has over 450 million registered users, is among the firms it has backed in India.
A decade ago, General Atlantic transitioned from backing companies providing export-oriented services to focusing on investments targeting India’s rising domestic consumption, largely in consumer-focused enterprise software, health care and financial services companies, Rastogi said.

Also Read

PhonePe raises $350 mn from General Atlantic; now bigger than Swiggy, Paytm

Reserve Bank likely to help states to analyse, frame their capex numbers

Capex push in states

Govt to tap brakes on capex growth, key subsidies, finds poll of economists

Budget to see poll-oriented spending boost to focus on infra capex: Report

Big catching up to do for new players, looking beyond metros: Barista CEO

A P&W story: From giving wings to aviation in India to Go First grounding

Go Airlines asks firms's tribunal to urgently pass order on bankruptcy plea

Early stage VC firm 3one4 Capital closes its fourth fund at $200 mn

As Apple slows down hiring, Tim Cook says mass layoffs are 'last resort'


In healthcare, General Atlantic has backed ASG Eye Hospitals and KIMS Hospitals in the country, according to Rastogi.
The government has launched production-linked incentives for medical devices and pharmaceutical companies in India, to bring down the cost of treatment and make the country more self reliant, said Varun Talukdar, a principal at the firm. That has led to investment in lower-cost medical equipment and consumables that are being built in India, Talukdar said.

“India is really becoming a very interesting manufacturing hub for a lot of these medical devices and consumables,” Rastogi said, adding that the next 10 years could see the emergence of four or five large companies.
Topics : General Atlantic Capex

First Published: May 08 2023 | 3:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

A P&W story: From giving wings to aviation in India to Go First grounding

Go First
5 min read

Canara Bank net profit up over 90% to Rs 3,175 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

Canara Bank
1 min read

Go Airlines asks firms's tribunal to urgently pass order on bankruptcy plea

Go First
2 min read

Vardhman Textiles' net profit up 52% QoQ; declares Rs 3.5 dividend a share

Results
2 min read

Early stage VC firm 3one4 Capital closes its fourth fund at $200 mn

3one4
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Paytm's next target is profitability, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit
3 min read

Coal India Q4 profit drops 18% on wage bill; record net profit in FY23

CIL
4 min read
Premium

Govt-backed ONDC looks to take a bite from Zomato and Swiggy plate

ONDC
4 min read

Grounded Go Air can fly in a week if planes not seized: CEO Kaushik Khona

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Slowly but surely, mutual funds warm up to investment in REITs, InvITs

mutual funds
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon