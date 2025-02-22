Buffett's Berkshire posts record operating profit on insurance, investments

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday posted its third straight record annual operating profit, bolstered by large increases in underwriting earnings and investment income in its insurance businesses.
Operating profit rose 27 per cent to $47.44 billion in 2024 from $37.35 billion a year earlier.
Fourth-quarter operating profit also set a record, rising 71 per cent to $14.53 billion, or about $1,010 per Class A share, from $8.48 billion a year earlier, reflecting gains in its insurance operations and from foreign currency changes. Quarterly net income totaled $19.69 billion, or $13,695 per average equivalent share, as the value of Berkshire's holdings in Apple, American Express and other stocks increased. For the year, net income totaled $89 billion.
