Schneider Electric announces plans to open three more plants in India

Schneider Electric announces plans to open three more plants in India

India is Schneider's third-largest market globally and one of the four global hubs. | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Energy management and automation major Schneider Electric on Saturday announced plans to open three more manufacturing plants in India.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Elecrama 2025, Schneider Electric CEO Olivier Blum said that the company plans to make regular investments in India.

The company currently has 31 manufacturing plants in the country. The three new plants will come up at Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ahmednagar, he said at the event organised by industry body IEEMA in Greater Noida.

"India's focus on digitalization, sustainability, energy transition, and infrastructure modernization presents unparalleled opportunities for growth," Blum said.

"We are leveraging AI and digitization to accelerate growth in the Indian energy sector. We believe that advanced technologies like digital grids, IoT-enabled distributed energy resources, microgrids, smart buildings, and smart cities will reduce emissions by 75% over the next 25 years," he added.

 

Schneider has already announced investments of Rs 3,200 crore to expand its industrial footprint in India and plans to add nearly 1.2 million sq.ft. area by 2026.

India is Schneider's third-largest market globally and one of the four global hubs.

"India is a key market and strategic hub for our global growth. We are dedicated to investing in India's future, creating jobs, and contributing to sustainable development," Blum said.

Separately, Schneider showcased a comprehensive range of electrical and automation products and solutions at ELECRAMA that will accelerate India's energy transition.

Speaking at the event, Schneider Zone President - Greater India, MD & CEO Deepak Sharma said that the company's efficient, resilient, and sustainable product and solutions portfolio will empower Indian companies on their digitization and decarbonization journey.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Schneider Electric Schneider Electric Infrastructure energy sector

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

