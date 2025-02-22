Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / RailTel secures Rs 288 cr tender to instal Kavach at 71 railway stations

RailTel secures Rs 288 cr tender to instal Kavach at 71 railway stations

The Kavach, an indigenous automatic train protection system, is designed to prevent train collisions by automatically applying brakes when loco pilots fail to do it

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Railway Ministry's public sector undertaking RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has been awarded the Kavach tender for 71 stations over a 502-km route under Danapur and Sonpur divisions of East Central Railway, a company's press statement said on Saturday.

"This significant achievement underscores RailTel's commitment to enhancing railway safety and operational efficiency through cutting-edge technology. The Kavach tender, valued at approximately Rs 288 core, is one of RailTel's largest signalling projects. Implementing this system will enhance safety and improve the East Central Railway's overall operational efficiency," the statement added.

The Kavach, an indigenous automatic train protection system, is designed to prevent train collisions by automatically applying brakes when loco pilots fail to do it. It is crucial for safe train operations as it can prevent red signal overshoots and train collisions.

 

According to RailTel, this advanced technology will be implemented across the East Central Railway, covering a vast network of tracks and ensuring the safety of millions of passengers.

"We are excited to have been selected for implementation of the Kavach Project in East Central Railway," RailTel Chairman and Managing Director Sanjai Kumar said.

"The Kavach system represents a major leap forward in railway safety and we are committed to delivering this project with the highest standards of quality and efficiency. This tender win is a testament to RailTel's expertise and dedication to innovation in the railway sector," he added.

RailTel said the successful bid for the Kavach tender aligns with its strategic vision of leveraging technology to transform the Indian Railways.

"The company has been at the forefront of implementing state-of-the-art solutions to modernise the railway infrastructure and improve the passenger experience. M/s Quadrant Future Tek Ltd is the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) who will be providing the Kavach technology and equipment for this project," the statement said.

According to Kumar, "We are excited about the opportunities this project brings. Our team is fully prepared to meet the challenges and implement the indigenous Kavach technology that will set new benchmarks in railway safety and efficiency."  "RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. continues to play a pivotal role in the digital transformation of the Indian Railways. With this latest achievement, RailTel reaffirms its position as a leader in the railway technology sector and its commitment to contributing to the nation's progress," the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Railways rail safety Railtel Corporation of India

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

