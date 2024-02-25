Byju's heading to long legal battle with CEO digging in heels: Experts

The escalating conflict between Byju’s leadership and its investors, who are intensifying efforts to remove Byju Raveendran as chief executive officer (CEO) and drop his family members from the board, may evolve into a protracted and intricate legal battle, according to industry sources and legal experts. They said the ongoing episode may negatively impact the edtech giant’s operations and market reputation.

People close to Raveendran and industry sources said that he has no intention of stepping down as CEO and is prepared to fight the investors “tooth and nail” to ensure that he and his family members retain control of