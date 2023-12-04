Sensex (2.05%)
Byju's pays delayed Nov salaries to 1,000 employees post 'technical glitch'

The employees were supposed to get their salary by December 1, but the edtech firm faced a delay in processing salary for some limited employees (less than 5 per cent) due to a technical glitch

Byju's

Photo: Bloomberg

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 6:19 PM IST
Byju’s has credited pending payments to about 1,000 employees on December 4, providing major relief to the edtech workers who were waiting for their November salaries. This comes at a time when the beleaguered company is facing a multitude of challenges, including securing fresh capital, delays in financial reporting, and legal disputes with lenders.

The employees were supposed to get their salary by December 1. Byju's had attributed the issue to a technical glitch while uploading details to the payroll service provider system. This has been resolved now.
"We have noticed a delay in processing salary for some limited employees (less than 5 per cent) due to an unexpected technical glitch,” said a Byju’s spokesperson. “The issue (was) being rectified over the weekend and payment will be processed by Monday."

Currently, nearly 14,000 employees are on the payroll of Byju's parent company, Think & Learn.

Byju's recently came under criticism for delaying full and final settlements of laid-off employees. In September, the firm said it would clear the full and final settlement dues of laid-off employees soon amid "difficult business restructuring". According to the new timeline provided in an email to sacked employees, they were expected to receive their outstanding payments by November 17, as against the earlier September 15 deadline.

The edtech firm, including its subsidiaries, has a total headcount of about 35,000 employees. The firm has decided to lay off around 4,000 employees or over 11 per cent of its total workforce over the next few weeks as part of a restructuring exercise. The restructuring exercise is being undertaken by Arjun Mohan, who was recently elevated as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its India business, replacing Mrinal Mohit, according to the sources.

The cash-strapped company is going through a strategic restructuring and reorientation of its leadership team to enhance operational efficiency, cut down losses, and achieve profitability.

Among the recent challenges faced by the firm, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken Think & Learn, the parent company of edtech giant Byju’s, to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The case was filed on September 8, but it was officially registered only on November 15. The case was scheduled for a hearing on November 28, according to the NCLT website. The NCLT website indicates that the case is set to be heard again on December 22. This new development comes months after Byju's announced that it plans to end sponsorship of the Indian cricket team jersey, as it focuses on profitability.

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

