Advent International may sell majority stake in Bharat Serums & Vaccines

The private equity firm has initiated talks with several Indian players as well as other private equity firms for the sale, say banking sources

Bharat Serums & vaccines

Photo: Twitter

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 6:06 PM IST
US-based private equity major Advent International is looking to sell its entire stake in Bharat Serums & Vaccines (BSV), a biopharmaceutical leader in women's healthcare, assisted reproductive treatment, critical care, and emergency medicine, at a total enterprise valuation of up to $2 billion.

The private equity firm has initiated talks with several Indian players as well as other private equity firms for the sale, say banking sources. Emails sent to Advent and BSV on Friday did not elicit any response till going to press.
In February 2020, Advent had acquired a 74 per cent stake in the company, providing a complete exit to the erstwhile private equity investors, Orbimed Asia and Kotak PE, and a partial exit to the Daftary family. Subsequently, following approval from the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), Advent bought the remaining 26 per cent from the Daftary family in the current fiscal.

“Advent has initiated talks to sell a majority stake and several Indian companies have been approached,” said a banker, asking not to be quoted. The company is valued at projected earnings before interest, tax, and depreciation of Rs 500 crore by the end of the ongoing financial year in March next year and Rs 650 crore by the end of FY 2025.

BSV FY 2022 FY 2023
     
Operating Income 1245 cr 1435 cr
PAT 3.3 cr 47.7 cr
     
Source: ICRA  


The company’s consolidated revenues grew by 15 per cent in FY2023 to Rs 1,435.4 crore due to significant traction in the women's health and assisted reproductive segments. The revenue from women's health and assisted reproductive technology grew by 42 per cent and 230 per cent, respectively, in the financial year ending March 2023.

The investments by private equity firms have slowed down in the ongoing calendar year due to multiple reasons including high valuation. Several private equities and company owners are planning to sell their stake to take advantage of the high valuations.

In September this year, Advent had made another big-ticket investment by acquiring a 50.1 per cent stake in Suven Pharma at an agreed price of Rs 495 a share and is making an offer to buy the remaining 26 per cent stake, as per the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) takeover code guidelines. The private equity firm is focused on the healthcare sector and plans to use Suven Pharma to help it strive towards becoming one of the leading companies in the contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) space globally.

Bankers said healthcare, financial services, and consumer retail have become the hot destinations for investment by the private equity sector. Most of the private equity companies are sitting on huge capital for deployment in India and are scouting for investment opportunities. Bankers said private equity, which accounted for under one-fourth of foreign direct investment in India a few years ago, now accounts for over two-thirds of FDI despite the volatility.

(with inputs from Sohini Das)
First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 6:06 PM IST

