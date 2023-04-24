close

IT campus hiring catches the cold: To be nearly at 70% of FY19 levels

Weighed down by uncertain macros, tech firms may give campus placements a wide berth: Analysts

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 9:00 PM IST
Campus placements by Indian information technology (IT) services firms will be about 70 per cent of what the industry hired in 2018-19 (FY19), say analysts. Human resource (HR) experts say that hiring targets of companies will now go back to pre-pandemic levels after an aberration of demand flux over the past three years.
The announcement by India’s top IT players is already hinting at this trend.
India’s second-largest IT services firm Infosys is yet to divulge its hiring target for 2023-24 (FY24).
First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

