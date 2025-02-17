Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Carlsberg India to invest nearly Rs 350 crore in its Mysuru brewery

Carlsberg India to invest nearly Rs 350 crore in its Mysuru brewery

The investment is expected to further enhance production capabilities by adding a new can, glass, and keg line

Carlsberg India

Carlsberg India (Photo: Website)

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Alcobev player Carlsberg India announced its plans to invest about Rs 350 crore in expanding its brewery in Mysuru, Karnataka. On the inaugural day of Invest Karnataka 2025, Carlsberg India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka (GoK), marking a new phase of growth and development in the state.
 
The investment is expected to further enhance production capabilities by adding a new can, glass, and keg line. This expansion will boost capacity and meet growing consumer demand. Following this latest initiative, the cumulative investment in Karnataka will total Rs 600 crore.
 
Carlsberg India’s Mysuru brewery, situated in Nanjangud and spanning 28 acres, boasts an annual production capacity of 80 million litres, producing both Carlsberg and Tuborg beverages.
 
 
“Karnataka is a key market for Carlsberg India, and this expansion underscores our long-term commitment to the state. Our investment will not only support economic growth but also generate additional employment opportunities in the coming years,” said Nilesh Patel, managing director, Carlsberg India.
 
Carlsberg India is part of the globally renowned Carlsberg Group from Denmark, bringing 178 years of brewing heritage to Indian consumers. Carlsberg India offers a diverse portfolio of brews, including Carlsberg Smooth, Carlsberg Elephant, Tuborg Green, Tuborg Strong, Tuborg Ice Draft, Tuborg Classic, and 1664 Blanc.
 

More From This Section

SIP, Systematic Investment Plan

SBI MF launches Rs 250 JanNivesh SIP to expand financial inclusivity

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

Zomato unveils AI-powered platform Nugget to help businesses scale up

NTPC

NTPC to invest $62 bn in 30 GW nuclear power expansion over 20 years

Office

Co-working operators rent out 224,000 seats to firms across 8 cities: C&W

A bonus of contention

KBC Global approves bonus share issue, proposes to change company's name

Topics : Carlsberg India Carlsberg Karnataka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentClass 12 Physical Education paper analysis 2025US visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon