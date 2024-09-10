Business Standard
Carlyle Aviation will write off $40 million of lease arrears: SpiceJet

The write-off comes days after the airline said it will convert dues to Carlyle Aviation into equity and debentures



The budget carrier's shares jumped as much as 6 per cent after the announcement. | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters BENGALURU
Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

SpiceJet said on Tuesday that Carlyle Group's commercial aviation investment and servicing unit will write off $40.2 million of the airline's lease arrears and convert $30 million of its arrears into equity.
The conversion, at Rs 100  ($1.19) per share of SpiceJet, is a 56 per cent premium to its close on Monday.
The budget carrier's shares jumped as much as 6 per cent after the announcement.
The write-off comes days after the airline said it will convert dues to Carlyle Aviation into equity and debentures. The airline has been struggling to fully restore operations despite multiple fundraises over the last year, trailing rivals IndiGo and Tata-owned Air India in terms of market share.
 
The conversion will "significantly" increase Carlyle Aviation's stake in the carrier, SpiceJet said.
Carlyle Aviation currently holds a nearly 6 per cent stake in SpiceJet, the latter said in a response to a Reuters inquiry. The airline did not disclose the stake Carlyle Aviation will hold post-conversion.
Late last month, the country's aviation watchdog placed SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance after a recent audit revealed "certain deficiencies".

Topics : Carlyle SpiceJet airline industry Airline sector

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
