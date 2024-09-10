Adani seeks intervention on power supply dues in letter to Bangladesh Govt

In a rare move, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has written to the Chief Adviser of the Bangladesh government seeking intervention on an $800 million payment, according to informed sources. These are dues the neighbouring country’s government owes to the group’s power entity.

Sources said that in a letter dated August 27, the billionaire requested Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser to the Government of Bangladesh, for “intervention in the early liquidation of $800 million of receivables due from the Bangladesh Power Development Board.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The August letter, according to sources, also stated: “The lenders have now been severe on us, as we continue to meet our commitment to Bangladesh. May we request regular payment of routine bills as we continue with our commitment to supplies? In addition, significant tranches should be made each month to liquidate outstanding dues.”

Adani Power supplies electricity to Bangladesh from a 1600 MW thermal plant in Godda, Jharkhand. The company began supplying this power in July 2023, when Adani met then-Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the full load of the 1600 MW Godda Power Plant. Hasina’s government was ousted in August, and an interim government has been put in place. The Bangladesh government’s payables to Adani Power have been in the spotlight ever since.

Adani Power is said to have invested $2 billion in setting up the Godda power unit.

Sources added that in his letter, the chairman also highlighted the group’s longstanding and deep relationship with the People's Republic of Bangladesh and listed other business interests in the country, such as Bangladesh Edible Oil Limited. Through this entity, the group operates oil refineries in Rupshi, Narayanganj, and Mongla with significant capacities.

The group’s chairman also reiterated the group’s commitment to Bangladesh’s energy security and infrastructure development. The letter, sources said, expressed the group’s eagerness to explore opportunities to leverage expertise in infrastructure buildouts.