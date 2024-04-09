Chandra Shekhar Ghosh's exit may delay Bandhan Bank's recovery: Analysts

The resignation of Chandra Shekhar Ghosh from the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) position of Bandhan Bank is considered a negative surprise for the lender, which was looking at a sustainable recovery in the financial year 2025, according to analysts.

According to analysts at ICICI Securities, Ghosh, who has been the founder and instrumental in the overall functioning of the lender, and therefore, his resignation could significantly alter the business growth and profitability of the bank.

On April 5, 2024, Ghosh tendered his resignation. “After leading the Bank for almost a decade, including three consecutive tenures