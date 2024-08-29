Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Chhattisgarh-based SECL speeds up process for employment to landowners

Chhattisgarh-based SECL speeds up process for employment to landowners

In 2022-23, the company provided employment to 704 landowners, while in the previous financial year, 707 landowners were provided jobs, which is the highest figure in the last 10 years

Coal Production, Coal power, Coal-fired power plants

Representational Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 12:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), the Chhattisgarh-based arm of state-run Coal India Limited (CIL), has accelerated the process of providing employment to land owners.

During the current financial year, SECL has provided employment approval to 337 landowners, a SECL spokesperson said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Compared to the same period of the previous financial year, the company has registered an increase of 30 per cent in employment generation, he added.

With “Samvedansheel Prabandhan – Samvadsheel Prabandhan” (management through empathy and dialogue) at the core, the company is prioritising the interests of landowners. It has provided employment approval to about 1,748 landowners since April 2022, the spokesperson added.

In 2022-23, the company provided employment to 704 landowners, while in the previous financial year, 707 landowners were provided jobs, which is the highest figure in the last 10 years.

The spokesperson said Coal India had set a target of producing 1 billion tonnes of coal by the year 2026-27 and SECL would have to produce 250 million tonnes (MT).

More From This Section

Tata Steel, Tata

Moody's maintains stable outlook for Tata Steel, expects improved earnings

Vedanta

Vedanta board to meet next week to consider third interim dividend

Union Bank of India becomes the first Public Sector Bank to join the Account Aggregator Ecosystem

Union Bank freezes accounts of telecom firm MTNL over non-payment of dues

money cash merger demerger acquire acquisition

Unlocking shareholder value through demergers, boosting profitability

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea asked to pay Rs 15.19 cr GST along with Rs 1.51 cr penalty


For this, the current production capacity of the mines will have to be enhanced, for which timely acquisition of land is crucial, he added.

SECL is constantly striving to provide swift employment and proper settlement to the landowners by simplifying the process of land acquisition and employment.

The company has implemented a special rehabilitation and resettlement package at its mega projects Gevra, Dipka and Kusmunda, in which landowners are getting better compensation.

And, the company is starting to see this initiative bear fruit, the spokesperson said.

In the recently released list of the world's top 10 mines, SECL's Gevra and Kusmunda bagged second and fourth spot, respectively.

During the last financial year, Gevra recorded 59 MT of coal production and Kusmunda saw 50 MT.

Gevra has also received environmental clearance for 70 MT, which has paved the way for it to become the world's largest coal mine.

Also Read

coal, CIL, coal india limited

Chhattisgarh's SECL exceeds the overburden removal target for FY24

Buoyed up by their strong performance, some of the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) have expressed willingness to go for initial public offerings (IPOs) during their discussion with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week.

Regional Rural Banks evince interest in going public at meet with FM

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

Rajasthan industry body urges state govt for continuation of RIPS

GST

IIHL concerned over GST liability for RCap resolution plan implementation

UP's new digital media policy: Life imprisonment for anti-national posts, social media rules

UP's new digital media policy: Life imprisonment for anti-national posts

Topics : SECL Coal India Ltd Chhattisgarh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 12:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon