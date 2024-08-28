Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Vodafone Idea asked to pay Rs 15.19 cr GST along with Rs 1.51 cr penalty

Vodafone Idea asked to pay Rs 15.19 cr GST along with Rs 1.51 cr penalty

The company received the order on August 28 alleging "availment of ineligible input tax credit for FY 2019-20 and 2020-21"

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (VIL) said it does does not agree with the order and will take appropriate legal action.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

GST office in Patna has ordered debt-ridden Vodafone Idea to pay Rs 15.19 crore, along with a penalty of Rs 1.51 crore, for allegedly availing of input tax credit it was not eligible for in FY20 and FY21, a regulatory filing said on Wednesday.
Vodafone Idea (VIL) said it does does not agree with the order and will take appropriate legal action.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to the filing, the Joint Commissioner for CGST and Central Excise in Patna passed an order under "Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 confirming demand of Rs 15,19,20,351 along with penalty Rs 1,51,92,035 and interest as applicable."

The company received the order on August 28 alleging "availment of ineligible input tax credit for FY 2019-20 and 2020-21".
"The maximum financial impact is to the extent of tax demand, interest and penalty levied. The company does not agree with the order and will take appropriate action(s)," the filing said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

market, stocks, buy, sell, stock calls, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks To Watch Today, Aug 28: SBI Cards, Wipro, Vi, Jio Fin, Orient Tech

Vodafone Idea, CEO, Akshaya Moondra

Vodafone Idea subscribers porting out to BSNL after tariff hike: CEO

MSCI rebalancing

India's weight in MSCI EM Index hits 20%; RVNL, Dixon to get huge inflow

shares

RVNL, OIL India, Dixon Tech shares rally 5% after inclusion in MSCI Index

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea Q1 FY25 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 6,432 crore

Topics : Vodafone Idea GST tax departments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon