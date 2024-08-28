Vodafone Idea asked to pay Rs 15.19 cr GST along with Rs 1.51 cr penalty

GST office in Patna has ordered debt-ridden Vodafone Idea to pay Rs 15.19 crore, along with a penalty of Rs 1.51 crore, for allegedly availing of input tax credit it was not eligible for in FY20 and FY21, a regulatory filing said on Wednesday.

Vodafone Idea (VIL) said it does does not agree with the order and will take appropriate legal action.

According to the filing, the Joint Commissioner for CGST and Central Excise in Patna passed an order under "Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 confirming demand of Rs 15,19,20,351 along with penalty Rs 1,51,92,035 and interest as applicable."



The company received the order on August 28 alleging "availment of ineligible input tax credit for FY 2019-20 and 2020-21".