CIL tops annual growth target, achieves 610.8 MT supply to power sector

CIL's coal supply to the sector rose by 29.3 million tonnes in absolute volume terms compared to the corresponding period last fiscal, official said

coal sector

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coal India Ltd (CIL) has surpassed its annual supply target of 610 million tonnes to the thermal power sector, achieving 610.8 MT till March 27, a company official said.
This marks the highest coal supply till date to the power sector, he said.
CIL's coal supply to the sector rose by 29.3 million tonnes in absolute volume terms compared to the corresponding period last fiscal, he said.
The miner's current average daily supply to coal-fired plants stands at 1.76 million tonnes, reflecting the growing demand from the power sector, according to a company statement.
CIL is aiming at boosting production in the wake of the estimated peak demand for electricity of 250 GW this summer.
In 2022-23, offtake to power plants reached 586.6 million tonnes, surpassing the commitment of 565 million tonnes, the official said.
As per data, coal stock at domestic coal-based power plants stood at 47.1 million tonnes as of March 26, an increase of 13.7 million tonnes as against the corresponding period last year.

Topics : Power Sector Coal India Thermal Power

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

