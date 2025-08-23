Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 12:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CloudMoss looks to the cloud to speed up 4G feature phone journey

CloudMoss looks to the cloud to speed up 4G feature phone journey

CloudMosa sees its offering as a big opportunity to hasten the upgradation of consumers from 2G to 4G feature phones

CloudMosa, smartphones
premium

CloudMosa has provided its platform to phones sold in India by Nokia, Itel, HMD, and now Lava, apart from many other regional brands

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 12:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

California-headquartered CloudMosa is aggressively offering its Cloud platform to mobile handset manufacturers in India, so that they can sell their 4G feature phones at an entry-level price point of $15 each. The phones work on all telecom operator networks, and they don’t have to fork out a hefty subsidies to woo customers. And, the US-based Cloud computing company is offering a full Android experience rather than the Kiosk Operating System (KiOs), which is popular only in China. 
CloudMosa sees its offering as a big opportunity to hasten the upgradation of consumers from 2G to 4G feature phones. And the price
Topics : 4G network smartphones Cloud Cloud computing Android
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon