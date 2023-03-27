CoC of Reliance Capital decides to hold a second auction on April 4

The decision to hold a second auction was decided on Monday in a formal meeting of the CoC. Both Torrent, the highest bidder in the first round, and the Hinduja group have shown a lukewarm response to the lenders in an informal meeting held on Friday.

The committee of creditors (CoC) of Reliance Capital (RCap) has decided to hold a second auction on April 4 to sell the bankrupt company’s assets.