close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NDTV appoints ex-Sebi chief UK Sinha, Welspun CEO as independent directors

Adani group-owned NDTV Ltd on Monday said it has appointed former Sebi Chairman Upendra Kumar Sinha and Welspun India Ltd CEO and MD Dipali Goenka as Independent Directors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 10:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Adani group-owned NDTV Ltd on Monday said it has appointed former Sebi Chairman Upendra Kumar Sinha and Welspun India Ltd CEO and MD Dipali Goenka as Independent Directors.

The Board has approved the appointment of Sinha and Goenka with immediate effect, said a regulatory filing by the news broadcaster.

Both of them have been appointed as Additional Directors in the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Directors with effect from March 27, 2023, for two years, up to March 26, 2025, NDTV said.

The appointments are subject to approval in the ensuing general meeting of the company and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, it added.

The board approved their appointments "in line with the Adani Group's objective to ensure complete independence and professionalism of the Board of Directors of New Delhi Television Ltd", the filing added.

Sinha, a former bureaucrat, served as the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) between 2011 and 2017.

Also Read

Carefully evaluate open offer: NDTV independent directors to shareholders

NDTV promoters may not challenge Adani group's open offer in court

Adani group becomes single-largest shareholder in NDTV with 37.4% stake

NDTV takeover a responsibility, not business opportunity: Gautam Adani

NDTV saga: Who are the three new directors on the board of RRPR Holding

Shree Cement to procure cow dung for green energy in Chhattisgarh

Jio launches plan at Rs 198 per month for fixed broadband services

IFC picks up green bonds worth $50 million from Tata Cleantech Capital

Adani's AMG Media acquires 49% in Quintillion Business Media for Rs 48 cr

Inox Air Products to set air separation unit at Hazira AMNS steel plant

Before this, he was the Chairman and Managing Director at UTI Asset Management Company Pvt Ltd for six years.

While Goenka is the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the leading textile firm Welspun India Ltd.

Last year in December, Adani group gained full control of news broadcaster NDTV after it acquired most of the stake of founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy at a premium of almost 17 per cent over the rate it paid to minority shareholders of the firm.

The Adani Group holds over 64 per cent of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV).

Topics : SEBI | NDTV

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Gentari signs pact with Tata Motors for 5,000 e-commercial vehicles

Tata motors
1 min read

No mass layoffs are happening at company: Chief People Officer, Flipkart

Flipkart
3 min read

All 10 Adani group firms end lower; Adani Power, Adani Transmission down 5%

Adani, Gautam Adani
2 min read

Mamaearth IPO in the works, engaged with regulators: CEO Varun Alagh

Varun Alagh
2 min read

Less need for capital or headwinds? OYO plans to cut IPO size by two-thirds

oyo
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mamaearth's parent puts IPO on hold amid weak market sentiment: Report

Mamaearth
3 min read

Our focus on satcom; leave Moon, Mars to others: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Sunil Bharti Mittal
5 min read
Premium

Our financial dependence on broking is now far lower: ICICI Securities CEO

Vijay Chandok, ICICI Securities
5 min read

SoftBank-backed Oyo Hotels to reduce planned IPO amid tech headwinds

OYO
4 min read

Mamaearth denies claims of IPO withdrawal, expects SEBI nod by next month

mamaearth
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon