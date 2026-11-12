Codelco, Adani Group sign agreement for copper exploration project

Chile's state-run copper producer Codelco said on ​Wednesday it has signed ​a agreement with India's Adani Group ‌to develop the Kaburkaala copper exploration project in Chile's northern region of Antofagasta.

Adani would provide financing for the project, which could offer long-term supply for its smelting complex in Mundra, India, Codelco said ‌in a statement.

The two companies agreed last year to a partnership and evaluated a number of potential Codelco copper projects before Adani selected Kaburkaala for exploration.

India ​relies on copper imports to address shortfalls and ‌meet the robust demand in the world's ​fastest-growing major ‌economy and has been seeking to ‌shore up its supply with investments overseas.

The agreement was ‌signed between ​Codelco and ​Kutch Copper Limited, part of Adani Group.